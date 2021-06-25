Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,161 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,355,000 after buying an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after buying an additional 167,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $82.20 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

