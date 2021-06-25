Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hasbro worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $139,780,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $95,832,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,791,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.08.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

