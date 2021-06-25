Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 63,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 223,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $29.13 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

