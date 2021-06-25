Citigroup Inc. Has $10.64 Million Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,749,538 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Western Midstream Partners worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WES. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

