Citigroup Inc. Has $10.87 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,181 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,780,000 after buying an additional 407,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Shares of KRC opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

