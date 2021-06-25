Citigroup Inc. Has $10.94 Million Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 2,241.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of SmileDirectClub worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDC shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

