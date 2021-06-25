Citigroup Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Evergy worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

