Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 548.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,995 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

