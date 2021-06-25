Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,318,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,421,000 after purchasing an additional 180,081 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Truist boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

