Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Black Knight worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

BKI stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

