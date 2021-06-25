Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of L Brands worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in L Brands by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

