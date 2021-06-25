Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,093 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PKI opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

