Citigroup Inc. Purchases 59,435 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.45 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.28.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

