Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $204.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.64. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $212.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

