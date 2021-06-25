Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.