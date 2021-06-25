Citigroup Inc. Sells 39,746 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,746 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of BWX Technologies worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.12. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,177 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

