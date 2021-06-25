Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,898 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

BIV opened at $89.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

