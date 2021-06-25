Citigroup Inc. Sells 728,153 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 728,153 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of JinkoSolar worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JKS opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 0.94. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

