Citigroup Inc. Sells 90,790 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90,790 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

NYSE:SPR opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.11. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

