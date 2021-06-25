Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287,317 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CyberArk Software worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $21,696,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after buying an additional 183,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.83 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

