Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Lessened by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 85,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,600. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

