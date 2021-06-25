Civitas One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $151,491.46 and $5.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005006 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002158 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,134,197 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

