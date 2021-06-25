Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 42,839 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.73% of Western Digital worth $558,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 85,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,937. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

