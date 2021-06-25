Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 94,719 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,719 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Sempra Energy worth $463,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.57.

SRE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,683. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

