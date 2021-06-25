Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,522 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $291,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.17. 19,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.