Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,945,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,023 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.64% of Mondelez International worth $523,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 73,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

