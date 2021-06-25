Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $251.19 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,457,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050,207 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 4.63% of Nutanix worth $251,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,549. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

