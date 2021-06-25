Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $699.76 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,166,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,550 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of The Procter & Gamble worth $699,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,535. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.14. The company has a market cap of $327.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $115.04 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.