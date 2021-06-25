Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,379,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of The TJX Companies worth $289,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 16,894.8% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 45,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,225,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $742,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.53. 142,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

