Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Linde worth $736,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Linde by 21.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.96. 32,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.43. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.