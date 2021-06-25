Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 380,813 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.61% of Citrix Systems worth $628,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $115.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,424. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.67.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $152,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

