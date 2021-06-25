Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 28,111 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,111 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.54% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $249,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $52,557,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,522,468 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $361.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

