Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 338,740 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338,740 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.47% of Nucor worth $351,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nucor by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. 47,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.