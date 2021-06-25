Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,111 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.54% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $249,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,648. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,522,468. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

