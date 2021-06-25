Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,281,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.72% of MetLife worth $381,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. 88,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,053. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

