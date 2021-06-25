Cliffwater LLC Buys 103,982 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,982 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up approximately 4.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned 0.37% of Owl Rock Capital worth $20,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 95.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 72.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,643,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 690,836 shares during the period. NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 315,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,896,986. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. 15,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Several research firms have commented on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

