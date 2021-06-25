Cliffwater LLC Grows Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,576 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises 1.9% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.78. 13,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 101.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,138,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,890,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,899,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,409. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.