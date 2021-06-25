Cliffwater LLC Has $22.38 Million Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,321 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance accounts for 5.3% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned 1.86% of New Mountain Finance worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.4% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,598,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 86,582 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 193,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NMFC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,822. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

