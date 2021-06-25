Cliffwater LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Monroe Capital comprises about 1.6% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned about 3.16% of Monroe Capital worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Monroe Capital by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $234.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

