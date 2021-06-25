Cliffwater LLC Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up approximately 2.2% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cliffwater LLC owned about 0.46% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

