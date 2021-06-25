Cliffwater LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cliffwater LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.44. The company had a trading volume of 76,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,906. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

