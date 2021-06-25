ClinTex CTi (CTI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $598,382.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $598,382.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00054062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.00594111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038996 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

