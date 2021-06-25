CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 1% Lower This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $42,088.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00053240 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00035627 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,662,477 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

