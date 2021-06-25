Cloudbric 24-Hour Volume Reaches $82,310.00 (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $82,310.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.11 or 0.00586611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.