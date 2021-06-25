Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Sells $501,125.46 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mick Hollison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78.

On Monday, April 12th, Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76.

CLDR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,360,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 16,592.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 231,263 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

