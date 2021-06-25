Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.76% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $731,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,988. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $53.99 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

