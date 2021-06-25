Coldstack (CLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $14,555.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00005741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00097348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00159951 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,505.64 or 1.00083894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

