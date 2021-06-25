Collateral Pay (COLL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $130,547.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $130,547.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00045638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00163771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00098634 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,317.89 or 0.98872102 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,358,299 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

