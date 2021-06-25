Collective (CO2) Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003445 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Collective has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Collective has a market capitalization of $254,287.38 and $163,168.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00054383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00020550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00582993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038957 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 221,702 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

