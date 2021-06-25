Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 25,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 234,579 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $24.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $902.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

